Israel settlers vandalise shop owned by disabled Palestinian, attack customers

A group of Israeli right-wing settlers last night vandalised a Palestinian shop based east of Hebron in the southern Occupied West Bank and attacked the two customers inside, reported Wafa news agency.

The shop, owned by a disabled Palestinian, was attacked by settlers from the nearby Israeli settlement of Ramat Yishai, built on privately owned Palestinian lands in Tel Rumeida.

According to local eyewitnesses, the settlers smashed the contents of the shop and physically and verbally assaulted two young customers.

Settler attacks on Palestinian properties have increased in recent years, with Occupation Forces protecting the attackers and arresting Palestinians who try to protect their land.

About 800 Israeli settlers live in five illegal Israeli settlements around Hebron, in addition to 7,600 living in Kiryat Arba, located in the middle of the Occupied Palestinian city.

Several Israeli media and rights groups' reports have revealed that Israeli government officials are encouraging the anti-Palestinian activities the settler carry out in the Occupied Territories.

"Settler violence and vandalism take place with full backing by the Israeli authorities," according to B'Tselem. "Sometimes, soldiers take part in the assault; at other times, they stand idly by."

It added: "The police make no substantial effort to investigate the incidents, or take measures to prevent them or stop them in real-time."

Israel benefits from the repercussions, as settler violence has gradually dispossessed Palestinians of more and more areas in the West Bank, paving the way for a State takeover of land and resources.