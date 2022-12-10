Israel's gunboats, jets, drone violate Lebanon regional waters, skies

The Lebanese army announced on Friday that three Israeli gunboats violated Lebanese regional waters, while jets and a drone violated Lebanese skies, a statement revealed.

According to the statement, the Lebanese army confirmed that three Israeli occupation army gunboats violated regional waters opposite Ras Al-Naqoura.

Meanwhile, the statement added that an Israeli drone carried out a reconnaissance mission over Shabaa Farms, the Hasabya area, Mount Barghuz and the Litani River in Western Bekaa.

At the same time, the Lebanese army indicated that two Israeli fighter jets flew over the Kafrkilla and Shikka neighbourhoods and carried out a circular show before leaving Lebanese skies.

The Lebanese army reported that the Israeli violations are being followed up by the temporary United Nations (UN) force in the country.

It is worth noting that Israeli drones and jets violate Lebanese skies, and gunboats violate regional waters, almost daily. Lebanon calls for the UN to stop the violations, but its calls fall on deaf ears.

