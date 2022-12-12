142 Kuwaitis obtained forged Egyptian university certificates: sources

Some 142 Kuwaitis have obtained forged academic certificates from Egyptian universities, a probe by the Kuwaiti National Assembly has found.

Hamad Al-Matar, the head of the parliamentary committee for educational affairs, said the body met with Minister of Education Hamad Al-Adwani and other state officials to discuss the issue, Al-Jarida newspaper reported.

He added that the investigation committee has begun "serious work to uncover the involved parties and the expatriate students."

Matar pointed out that the investigation initially revealed that an Egyptian expatriate residing and working in Kuwait is behind the counterfeit of certificates, adding that he was arrested by authorities in Kuwait and is being questioned.

