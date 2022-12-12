Portuguese / Spanish / English

142 Kuwaitis obtained forged Egyptian university certificates: sources

December 12, 2022 at 1:13 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Kuwait, Middle East, News
This picture taken on September 20, 2020 shows a Kuwaiti national flag flying from a mast in Kuwait City [YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images]
This picture taken on September 20, 2020 shows a Kuwaiti national flag flying from a mast in Kuwait City [YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images]
 December 12, 2022 at 1:13 pm

Some 142 Kuwaitis have obtained forged academic certificates from Egyptian universities, a probe by the Kuwaiti National Assembly has found.

Hamad Al-Matar, the head of the parliamentary committee for educational affairs, said the body met with Minister of Education Hamad Al-Adwani and other state officials to discuss the issue, Al-Jarida newspaper reported.

He added that the investigation committee has begun "serious work to uncover the involved parties and the expatriate students."

Matar pointed out that the investigation initially revealed that an Egyptian expatriate residing and working in Kuwait is behind the counterfeit of certificates, adding that he was arrested by authorities in Kuwait and is being questioned.

READ: Kuwait sets new conditions for accepting Egyptian workers

Categories
AfricaEgyptKuwaitMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
The JNF/KKL A Charity Complicit With Ethnic Cleansing book launch
Show Comments