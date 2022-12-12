Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel stops Palestinians building 12 homes in Masafer Yatta

December 12, 2022 at 2:21 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli forces raze four water wells in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, in the southern West Bank on Feb. 02, 2022 [Ihab Alami/ApaImages]
Israeli forces raze four water wells in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, in the southern West Bank on 2 February 2022 [Ihab Alami/ApaImages]
 December 12, 2022 at 2:21 pm

Israeli occupation authorities yesterday delivered halt work notices for 12 Palestinian homes in Hebron's occupied Bedouin town of Masafer Yatta.

The Coordinator of the Protection and Resilience Committees, Fouad Al-Amor, told the media that five notices were handed over to Khalil Ramadan Al-Atymin.

Al-Amor added that the Palestinian homeowners include Nasser Ramadan Al-Atymin, Ibrahim Mofleh Al-Atymin, Fayez Ramt Al-Atymin, Abdel-Rahman Al-Ta'aimat.

The occupation authorities, he noted, handed a notice to the Palestinian homeowner Nasser Abu Obeid, ordering him to halt construction work on his house.

