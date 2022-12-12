Israel stops Palestinians building 12 homes in Masafer Yatta

Israeli occupation authorities yesterday delivered halt work notices for 12 Palestinian homes in Hebron's occupied Bedouin town of Masafer Yatta.

The Coordinator of the Protection and Resilience Committees, Fouad Al-Amor, told the media that five notices were handed over to Khalil Ramadan Al-Atymin.

Al-Amor added that the Palestinian homeowners include Nasser Ramadan Al-Atymin, Ibrahim Mofleh Al-Atymin, Fayez Ramt Al-Atymin, Abdel-Rahman Al-Ta'aimat.

The occupation authorities, he noted, handed a notice to the Palestinian homeowner Nasser Abu Obeid, ordering him to halt construction work on his house.

