Jordanian man finds Egyptian mother after 43 years of searching

A Jordanian man has located his Egyptian mother through a post on Facebook 43 years after being separated from her.

The Egyptian satellite channel DMC presented a report on the story of Wesam who was reunited with his mother in Egypt after a page specialised in searching for missing persons posted the story.

A few days ago, the "Missing Children" Facebook page published a picture of the mother in her youth, and said that she "married a Jordanian man in the seventies in Egypt and travelled with him to Jordan. She then gave birth to a child in Amman in November 1979."

The post added, "Unfortunately, the son was ill and was admitted to the hospital. A few days later, the father informed the mother that their son had died, which was not the truth, because of a dispute that arose between them."

The mother then separated from the father and returned to Egypt in the belief that her son had died. Wesam also grew up believing that his mother had passed away. When he discovered this was not the case he tried to locate her and eventually submitted details to the Facebook page.

After reuniting with his mother, Wesam revealed that he had come to Egypt more than once in search of his mother, adding: "I thank every person who reunited my mother and I."

His mother said she had "been given a new lease of life" when she saw him.

READ: Egypt MP calls to ban TikTok after 13-year-old boy fractures neck in viral challenge