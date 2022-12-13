Portuguese / Spanish / English

Bosnia signs deal with Turkiye for military vehicles' maintenance 

December 13, 2022
A convoy of Armed Forces' armoured vehicles including personnel carriers, on February 10, 2020, in Hatay, Turkey [Burak Milli/Anadolu Agency]
Bosnia's Ministry of Defence yesterday signed an agreement with the state-owned Turkish defense contractor, ASFAT, for the maintenance and supply of spare parts for tanks and armoured vehicles of the Bosnian army.

The agreement was signed by Bosnian Defence Ministry, Sevet Budzic, and ASFAT General Manager, Asad Akgun.

Local media reported that the signing ceremony was attended by Turkey's Ambassador to Sarajevo, Sadik Gergin, and its military attaché, Mustafa Sidqi Tatar.

Gergin told journalists that his country was always "ready to help the Bosnian army."

While Budzic stressed the "importance of cooperation between Bosnia and Turkiye," thanking Ankara for all the "assistance it offers us."

