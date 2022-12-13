Morocco FC's Sofyan Amrabat on Premier League clubs' radar

The exceptional performance of Morocco's defensive midfielder, Sofyan Amrabat, has placed him on the radar of several Premier League clubs, sports sites have reported.

According to the Foot Mercato website, Liverpool Football Club has been trying to conclude a €30 million ($31.6 million) deal with the player to join the club as early as January.

The site said Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp, has held a "secret" meeting with Amrabat's representatives to discuss his possible transition. The site added that negotiations will intensify after the end of the 2022 World Cup.

Liverpool will try to be proactive by signing Amrabat as soon as possible, as competing English clubs, such as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, have also shown interest in the player.

Sports analysts said Amrabat's exceptional performance at the World Cup against major European teams has secured him a spot on the list of best midfielders in the tournament.

Amrabat's contract with his current club, Italian side Fiorentina, continues for another 18 months, with media reports claiming the team will not let him leave during the January window as several clubs are vying for him.

