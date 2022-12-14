Israel: decisions on Gaza will remain under control of defence minister, says army

Israeli decisions and policies regarding the Gaza Strip will remain under the control of the defence minister, the Israel Defence Forces confirmed yesterday.

According to Army Radio, Gaza policies will remain under the minister's control despite the appointment by Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu of far-right extremist Bezalel Smotrich MK as the new Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

COGAT is the Israeli army's unit that implements government policies in the occupied West Bank. The unit also issues building and work permits.

