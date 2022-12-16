Latest News
/
Egypt reveals major natural gas discovery in Mediterranean
/
Saudi arrests hundreds of suspected drug smugglers
/
Tunisia group: Saied took advantage of the state resources to promote his parliament
/
Voting begins for Tunisians abroad as opposition calls for boycott
/
Irish soldier killed in Lebanon
/
Israel DM: Changes to security system in new gov't 'will be detrimental'
/
40,000 letters in support of Palestinian prisoner held in Israeli jail for 40 years
/
PA campaign of politically motivated arrests slammed by rights body
/
Israel: Netanyahu pledges ultra-orthodox 'army service waiver'
/
Erdogan proposes meetings with Russia, Syria
/
Hamas will continue to defend Palestine, Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa, deputy chief says
/
UN to provide shepherds near Israel ceasefire fence with Syria IDs
/
UN mulls funding legal advisory opinion on Israel occupation
/
Calls to cancel Kevin Hart's comedy show in Egypt over Afrocentric views
/
Throwing rocks, Israel settlers vandalise Palestinian school
News
Opinion
Reviews
Features
Publications
Multimedia
More