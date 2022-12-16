Erdogan proposes meetings with Russia, Syria

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has proposed the formation of a trilateral mechanism with Russia and Syria to help end the war in Syria, Reuters reported.

"First our intelligence agencies, then defence ministers, and then foreign ministers could meet. After their meetings we as the leaders may come together. I offered it to [Russian President] Mr Putin and he has a positive view on it," Erdogan was cited as saying.

Erdogan pointed out that there is a problem that must be dealt with quickly, which is that terrorist organisations in northern Syria harass Turkiye from time to time.

"Terrorists threaten and provoke our country from there, and according to previous agreements, whether in Astana or Sochi, we have the right to do what is necessary within our security corridor, which reaches a depth of 30 kilometres," Erdogan said.

READ: Turkiye jails Istanbul mayor for 'insulting public servants'