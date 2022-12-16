Israel DM: Changes to security system in new gov't 'will be detrimental'

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz has criticised the proposed changes to the security system being introduced by the far-right government headed by Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We need a system that has unified command and knows how to achieve balances. Once you disturb the balances, you strike the system. The end result will be detrimental to the security system," Gantz said.

"In the end, there will be three army ministers. A minister for Iranian affairs, a minister for northern and southern affairs, and a minister for the Palestinian arena," he added.

Gantz warned of the repercussions of this, saying: "I hope that we do not find ourselves paying with blood for this mistake, and then we ask how this could happen. If, God forbid, loopholes were created that affect operational activity, we will regret that moment."

