Iran arrests prominent actress amid protests

A prominent Iranian film actress and feminist Taraneh Alidoosti was arrested on Saturday over her support of months-long protests in the country, reports Anadolu Agency.

Iranian judiciary-affiliated Mizan News said a number of celebrities were summoned to the prosecutor's office in Tehran to explain their recent statements and provide evidence to substantiate their claims.

The report said that Alidoosti, who is best known for Asghar Farhadi's 2016 Oscar-winning film "The Salesman", did not submit any documents to support her claims.

The report further said that the actress was arrested "on judicial orders."

It was not immediately clear who else had been summoned by the prosecutor's office on charges of "publishing provocative material in support of street riots", in reference to the countrywide protests that were triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September.

Alidoosti, who has been fiercely outspoken in her criticism of the government, last week objected to the execution of Mohsen Shikari, who became the first person to be executed in connection with the sweeping protests.

"Iran just executed a protester. A 23-year-old who was arrested tried, and killed in less than two months. His name was Mohsen Shekari," Alidoosti wrote in an Instagram post.

"Every international organisation that is watching this bloodshed and not taking action is a disgrace to humanity," she said.

State media accused the award-winning actress of "spreading lies, instigating riots and supporting counter-revolutionary groups".

A total of 11 people have so far been sentenced to death, with two of them already executed. Shikari was accused of disturbing social order and security and injuring a policeman in west Tehran neighborhood.

The 38-year-old actress had early last month posted a photo of herself on Instagram without a headscarf while holding a hand-written poster that read 'Women, Life, Freedom', the slogan of the ongoing protests.

Many other Iranian television and film celebrities as well as sports personalities have been served the summons or arrested in recent months in connection with their social media activities in support of protests.

On November 21, two prominent television actresses, Katayoun Riahi and Hengameh Ghaziani, were arrested on charges of "conspiracy and collusion" through social media, according to Iranian media.

Iran has been rocked by widespread protests since September, with Western states accusing Tehran of crackdown and repression. Iran, however, has accused the US and its European allies of "fomenting the unrest" and "instigating rioters".

According to Iran's interior ministry, at least 200 people have been killed in the unrest, although foreign human rights groups have put the figure at more than 450.