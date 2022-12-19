Israel rearrests Palestinian prisoner as he's freed

Israeli intelligence yesterday kidnapped Izz Al-Din Musbah Abu Sbeih near the Israeli Negev prison after he was released from the occupation authorities' prisons.

Palestinian media outlets reported that Abu Sbeih was arrested once again after he spent 33 months behind bars.

The Jerusalem resident has been jailed by Israeli occupation authorities multiple times, and been placed under administrative detention – held without charge or trial.

On Sunday, Israeli forces also arrested 11-year-old Palestinian, Adham Nawaf Al-Salaymeh, from Jerusalem's occupied town of Silwan. While Moatassem Hussein was released on bail after he spent 30 days in detention. Hussein is from the Shuafat refugee camp.

