Israel seizes camels from Palestinian Bedouin

The Israeli occupation police seized a number of camels from the village of Al-Khurma in the Negev, claiming that the camels are on land belonging to what is known as the Israel Land Administration.

The owners of the camels looked for them after they noticed they were missing only to discover they had been taken by the occupation police without prior warning.

The villages in the Negev suffer from razing, harassment and continuous and constant confiscations and seizures as part of Israel's plan to uproot the Palestinian Bedouin who live in them in order to confiscate the villages for illegal settlement projects.

