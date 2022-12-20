5 wounded as Egypt opens fire at civilian vehicle

Egyptian security forces yesterday opened fire at a civilian vehicle and wounded five people in the governorate of north Sinai, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

The London-based online newspaper reported eyewitnesses saying that security forces stationed on 23 July Street opened fire at a vehicle because they suspected it had armed passengers inside.

Five people were reportedly wounded, including three men and two women, medical sources said, noting that they are in stable condition.

Egyptian authorities renewed a security curfew in Sinai on 2 October for six months.

