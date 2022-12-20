Portuguese / Spanish / English

UN body says $1.7bn needed to support most vulnerable in South Sudan in 2023

The humanitarian community in South Sudan on Tuesday launched its 2023 Humanitarian Response Plan, seeking $1.7 billion in funding to provide life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable in the country next year, reports Anadolu Agency.

"The plan seeks US$1.7 billion to provide life-saving assistance and livelihood support to 6.8 million of the most vulnerable people affected by conflict, climatic shocks and protracted displacement across the country," said a statement by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Sara Beysolow Nyanti, the UN humanitarian coordinator for South Sudan, said: "Our immediate priorities in 2023 include sustaining our response to people with urgent humanitarian and protection needs, especially women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities."

"Humanitarian partners need unimpeded and safe access to deliver timely and essential life-saving assistance. We also need urgent funding to prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation," she added.

