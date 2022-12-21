Houthis calls on Egypt to distance itself from any hostile actions against them

The Houthi group called on Egypt to distance itself from the ongoing struggle for power in Yemen which has been ongoing for eight years, vowing to inflict pain on those who hurt Yemen.

Commenting on Egypt's assumption of command of international missions in the Red Sea, Hussein Al-Ezzi, deputy foreign minister in the National Salvation Government formed by the Houthis, said via Twitter: "I hope that beloved Egypt will distance itself from any hostile actions against Sanaa."

He added, "Frankly, we love Egypt and do not want it to be harmed, but we also will not accept turning our water into wasted water or an open platform to harm the interests of our people."

Al-Ezzi, who is the head of the Houthi political bureau and foreign relations of the Houthis, directed an indirect threat to Egypt, saying: "We deeply respect everyone who respects Yemen, and we are very keen to hurt only those who hurt Yemen."

Last Tuesday, the Egyptian army announced that its naval forces had assumed command of the International Joint Task Force 153, which the US announced the formation of last April, to combat smuggling and address illegal activities, especially terrorist activities in the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandab and Gulf of Aden regions.

Since September 2014, the Houthi group has controlled most of the governorates in central and northern Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa, while on 26 March 2015, an Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia launched military operations in support of the Yemeni army to regain control of the areas.

By the end of 2021, the ongoing war in Yemen had claimed the lives of 377,000 people, and inflicted cumulative losses on the Yemeni economy estimated at $126 billion. Moreover, 80 per cent of the Yemeni people are now in need of humanitarian aid, according to the United Nations.

