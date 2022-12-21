Israel intensifies aggression on Palestine properties in Hebron

Israeli occupation forces yesterday tore down Palestinian residential structures in Wadi Juheish, southeast of southern Hebron village of Yatt, in the occupied West Bank.

Coordinator of the anti-settlement committee in Hebron, Rateb Lijbour, said that Israeli occupation forces escorted a bulldozer into the area, tore down six tents belonging to the Haddar family and displaced the inhabitants.

Since the start of the Israeli occupation of the West Bank in 1967, Wadi Juheish has been subjected to settler violence and restrictive measures.

Lijbour highlighted acts of harassment, physical assaults by settlers, blocking roads, chasing herders and denying them access to pastures.

According to the Centre, illegal Israeli settlers aim at evict the Palestinians from their lands to control the top of the hill where the Palestinians are currently residing due to its strategic location.

