Palestinian group forms to avenge death of prisoner

During a gathering held in Ramallah to honour Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid, who died in an Israeli prison, Palestinian groups announced the founding of the "Masked Lions".

The armed group will respond to the killing of Abu Hamid, stressing on the importance of following Abu Hamid's footsteps.

They also pledged to free Abu Hamid's body and the bodies of all Palestinians which address being held by Israel.

Armed resistance in the occupied West Bank has recently spiked. The most prominent armed resistance group is the Lions' Den in Nablus and the Jenin Brigade in Jenin.

Israeli occupation forces and the Palestinian Authority (PA) have killed and detained several members from both brigades.

Fifty-year-old Abu Hamid was transferred from Ramle Prison to Shamir Medical Centre (Assaf Harofeh Medical Centre) by occupation forces on Monday after his health deteriorated rapidly.

Abu Hamid was diagnosed with a tumour in his leg in August 2021, which was removed; however, doctors said he needed to have chemotherapy treatment. Israeli prison authorities however delayed his access to treatment until cancer spread across his body, damaging his left lung completely.

READ: Palestinians to strike following prisoner' death by 'medical negligence'