Saudi returns endangered Oryx to deserts

Photo from NEOM Nature Reserve.
Saudi authorities have returned the endangered oryx to the desert in the kingdom's north-western NEOM region, after a century of their absence.

According to Saudi media outlets, oryx and the species of ibex, sand gazelles, and mountain gazelles were sent to the region by the Riyadh-based National Centre for Wildlife (NCW) in late October. After spending time in specially-designed pens to help them adapt to their new environment, the oryx were released into the region's much larger reserve.

