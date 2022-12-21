Saudi returns endangered Oryx to deserts

Saudi authorities have returned the endangered oryx to the desert in the kingdom's north-western NEOM region, after a century of their absence.

According to Saudi media outlets, oryx and the species of ibex, sand gazelles, and mountain gazelles were sent to the region by the Riyadh-based National Centre for Wildlife (NCW) in late October. After spending time in specially-designed pens to help them adapt to their new environment, the oryx were released into the region's much larger reserve.

Oryx, ibex, sand gazelles and mountain gazelles return to the wild! One of many responsible #Saudi gigaprojects, @NEOM is at the forefront of accelerated efforts to protect our natural world through #protection, #restoration and #rewilding.@NCW_center pic.twitter.com/Hznw0VJl0c — Saudi Embassy (@SaudiEmbassyUSA) December 20, 2022

