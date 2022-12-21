World Bank approves $1.69bn for Pakistan flood relief projects

The World Bank has approved $1.69 billion in financing for flood relief projects in Pakistan, it said in a statement issued according to Reuters.

The funds will be distributed across five projects to support rehabilitation, housing reconstruction and the restoration of crop production for vulnerable communities.

"World Bank's Executive Board approved $1.692 billion in financing for five projects to support people living in flood-affected areas of Sindh Province in Pakistan," the World Bank said in an official statement.

From 14 June to October, over 33 million people, mainly in Sindh and Balochistan, were affected by the extensive floods, with several houses, buildings, bridges, schools and roads being washed away.

READ: Making Pakistan relevant amidst changing dynamics in the Gulf