Egypt political detainee dies of cancer in Badr prison

An Egyptian political detainee, Jihad Abdel-Ghani, has died of jaw and throat cancer in the medical centre at the Badr prison, Ikhwan Online reported yesterday.

The 32-year-old, who had been held in arbitrary detention, had a 14-year-old daughter and a nine-year-old son, the Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated news website added.

Numerous rights advocates had recently called for Abdel-Ghani's release, quoting him as saying that he wanted to "die outside of prison, near my children."

Local and international human rights defenders and organisations have repeatedly criticised arbitrary political detentions in Egypt since the 2013 military coup that brought Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to the presidency.

