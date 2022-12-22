Latest News
/
Morocco: parliament approves agreements with Israel
/
Libya to resume deal with Italy to compensate for gas shortage
/
Taliban bans female higher education in Afghanistan
/
Houthis: Oman delegation in Sanaa to convey Saudi truce proposals
/
UAE to deport Egyptian-American activist who called for Cop28 protest
/
Saudi Arabia: mineral wealth exceeds $1.3 trillion
/
Egypt: foreign minister to attend inauguration of dam in Tanzania
/
Israel: far-right government 'insists' on immunity for Israeli soldiers
/
Syria's Assad issues general amnesty for deserters
/
Egypt: children's cancer hospital faces closure due to lack of funds
/
Turkish DM: Greece ignores NATO principles
/
Turkiye rejects Chinese 'lecture' about operation in Syria
/
US may deny visas to Israelis suspected of committing crimes against Palestinians
/
Israel bans 2 young Palestinian boys from Jerusalem
/
Chile to open embassy in Palestine
News
Opinion
Reviews
Features
Publications
Multimedia
More