US may deny visas to Israelis suspected of committing crimes against Palestinians

The US is considering denying visas to Israelis suspected of violence and crimes against Palestinians, Israel Hayom has reported. The US Embassy in Jerusalem is apparently closely examining cases of violence committed by Israelis against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

According to the report, the embassy is considering adding the names of these Israelis to a list of those who will not get US visas readily. The regulations for permanent entry to the US point out that those who have committed acts of violence or incited violence may not be eligible for a visa, even if they are not prosecuted or convicted in a court of law. The new policy is expected primarily to affect settlers living in the occupied West Bank.

The move comes in the context of the change in government in Israel and the rise of the influence of the extreme right-wing parties who have become part of the governing coalition and have been accused of and involvement in crimes against the Palestinians.

