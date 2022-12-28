Portuguese / Spanish / English

Irit Lillian officially assumes duties as Israeli ambassador in Turkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) poses for a photo with the Israel's Ambassador to Ankara Irit Lillian (L) after receiving the letter of credence from her at the presidential complex in Ankara, Turkiye on December 27, 2022 [Murat Kula/Anadolu Agency]
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday received the credentials of new ambassadors from four countries, including Israel.

At the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, Erdogan welcomed Israeli Ambassador Irit Lillian, marking the first appointment by Tel Aviv since 2018.

Senior diplomat Lillian, whose appointment was announced on Sept. 19, had served as Israel's charge d'affaires in Ankara for the past two years.

In August, Turkiye and Israel agreed to restore diplomatic ties and reappoint ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year hiatus.

Erdogan also welcomed Saranya Hasanthi Urugodawatte Dissanayake of Sri Lanka, Hugo Cayrus of Uruguay, and Ruslan Kazakbaev of Kyrgyzstan.

