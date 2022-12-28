Israel court rejects giving ministerial post to convicted party leader

The Israeli Supreme Court issued a conditional rejection to give a ministerial post to Shas Party leader, Aryeh Deri, local media reported yesterday, noting that a court hearing will be held to issue a final decision, Quds Press reported.

The ruling was issued following an appeal against giving Deri a ministerial post filed by the non-profit organisation, Movement for the Quality of Government in Israel, prior to the elections.

Deri has been convicted of bribery and tax evasion and was forced to quit official posts, including the Knesset. However, a recent Knesset decision which has passed its second and third reading amended the Basic Law and allows Deri and others who may face similar situations to be appointed as ministers despite their convictions.

"This is inferior, craziness and moral corruption," the Movement for the Quality of Government in Israel said following the Knesset's amendment.

Outgoing Defence Minister, Benny Gantz, said: "We will face a difficult reality where the leadership hierarchy would collapse and the ability of the security apparatuses will be damaged."

"An escalation and bloodshed is expected," he added.

Former Chief of Staff Dan Halutz said that Netanyahu's government "will certainly harm the country's security."

"How can we feel safe with a criminal person responsible for the treasury of the State of Israel?"

