Jerusalem's Islamic council warns Israel 'militarising' Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jordan's Awqaf Council in Jerusalem yesterday warned that Israel is "militarising" the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Arabi21 reported.

In a statement, the council said that it is monitoring the "dangerous violations carried out by the Israeli occupation authorities in Jerusalem," noting that the "most prominent were the raids of Israeli politicians who adopt extremist proposals related to Al-Aqsa Mosque."

The statement stated that the Israeli politicians who desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque use the Jewish holidays as a pretext to disclose their Judaisation proposals.

"Extremist Jewish groups carried out mythical and provocative rituals, including singing inside the holy yards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque," the statement said.

This came following raids by hundreds of right-wing Israeli during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, "which coincided with unstoppable attempts to militarise the yards of Al-Aqsa Mosque under claims that these were security arrangements."

The council has been monitoring "with much concern" the practices of the Israeli occupation authorities and the "systematic incitement campaigns" which target Muslims all around the world.

It called on the Israeli authorities to stop their "racist and provocative" practices and to stop using extremist settlers to carry out their Judaisation plans before a religious war erupts.

