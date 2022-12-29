Latest News
Yemen: Despite truce, Saudi-led coalition killed, injured 900 civilians since April
Israel settlers attack Palestinian farmers south of Hebron
Turkiye, Russia, Syria DMs meet in first talks since 2011
Israel arrested over 3,000 Palestinians in 2022
Foreign direct investment in Saudi Arabia exceeds $260bn
14.3m Palestinians around the world, report reveals
Sisi: 2011 was most difficult year for Egypt
Iran pressuring Syria to grant it concessions similar to Russia, sources say
Heavy rains flood Syria refugee camps in Idlib
Arafat nephew: Negative atmosphere in Fatah will produce more leaks
Lebanon's Geagea slams Hezbollah's demand for pro-resistance president
Report: Israel demolished 950 Palestinian homes in 2022
Hamas criticises 'biased', 'contradictory' EU resolution on two-state solution
PA official denies leaked recordings in which he insults president
Iran: Nuclear deal is 'available' but not forever
