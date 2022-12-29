Lebanon's Geagea slams Hezbollah's demand for pro-resistance president

The head of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea, has criticised what he described as an "attempt to impose a president" by the Hezbollah-led camp, by demanding that the president supports and protects the Lebanese "resistance".

"What is happening today is not due to the might of the Axis of Defiance, but rather due to the weakness of those who should have shouldered their responsibilities and are still refusing to do so," Geagea said at a party event.

He added that Hezbollah and its allies, that is, the "axis of opposition", will bear responsibility for the crisis which is exacerbated every day, because they are disrupting the presidential elections.

"The Axis of Defiance has not been able to secure the election of the candidate it wants, and accordingly it is blocking the election. This honestly is not a democratic nor a political, honourable or a patriotic act. It is rather an extremely despicable act that undermines democracy, patriotism and Lebanon," he added.

Geagea added that Hezbollah wants a president who serves its interests, not a president who serves the Lebanese people, and this is what it means by "We want a president with whom we are comfortable", adding that what is needed is a president who saves the country and not the "other team".

It has been almost two months since Michel Aoun, Lebanon's 13th president, left office, and Lebanon has so far failed to elect a replacement.

READ: Saudi ready to support Lebanon on one condition