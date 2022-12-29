Turkish, Russian, Syrian defense chiefs agree to continue talks to ensure stability in Syria

At a Wednesday meeting in Moscow, the Turkish, Russian, and Syrian defense ministers agreed to continue tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the wider region.

At the meeting, held in a "constructive atmosphere," it was agreed to continue "the format of trilateral meetings to ensure and maintain stability in Syria and the region as a whole," according to the Turkish Defense Ministry.

With accompanying intelligence chiefs, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoygu and Syrian counterpart Ali Mahmoud Abbas met to discuss "the Syrian crisis, the refugee issue, and joint efforts to fight against all terrorist groups in Syria."

Akar and Hakan Fidan, the head of Turkiye's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT), headed to Russia on Wednesday to have multiple meetings in the capital Moscow.

READ: Turkiye, Russia discuss escalation in northern Syria