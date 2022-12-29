Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkish, Russian, Syrian defense chiefs agree to continue talks to ensure stability in Syria

December 29, 2022 at 9:00 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Russia, Syria, Turkey
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar (C) and Head of the Turkish Intelligence Organization, Hakan Fidan (R) arrive in Moscow, Russia ahead of their official visits on December 28, 2022 [Arif Akdoğan/Anadolu Agency]
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar (C) and Head of the Turkish Intelligence Organization, Hakan Fidan (R) arrive in Moscow, Russia ahead of their official visits on December 28, 2022 [Arif Akdoğan/Anadolu Agency]
 December 29, 2022 at 9:00 am

At a Wednesday meeting in Moscow, the Turkish, Russian, and Syrian defense ministers agreed to continue tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the wider region.

At the meeting, held in a "constructive atmosphere," it was agreed to continue "the format of trilateral meetings to ensure and maintain stability in Syria and the region as a whole," according to the Turkish Defense Ministry.

With accompanying intelligence chiefs, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoygu and Syrian counterpart Ali Mahmoud Abbas met to discuss "the Syrian crisis, the refugee issue, and joint efforts to fight against all terrorist groups in Syria."

Akar and Hakan Fidan, the head of Turkiye's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT), headed to Russia on Wednesday to have multiple meetings in the capital Moscow.

READ: Turkiye, Russia discuss escalation in northern Syria

Categories
Europe & RussiaMiddle EastNewsRussiaSyriaTurkey
Show Comments
The JNF/KKL A Charity Complicit With Ethnic Cleansing book launch
Show Comments