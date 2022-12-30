PA urges int'l community to boycott Israel's new far-right gov't

The Palestinian Authority (PA) yesterday called for an international boycott of Israel's new far-right coalition government, which it says poses "an existential threat to the Palestinian people."

"The State of Palestine rejects the annexationist, violent, racist, and incitement to ethnic cleansing policy guidelines of Israel's new government. The State of Palestine considers this agenda an existential threat to the Palestinian people and their inalienable and inviolable rights," said the Palestinian Foreign Ministry in a statement, last night.

It comes after the Israeli parliament swore in Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday as the new prime minister, inaugurating the country's most far-right government in history, including Otzma Yehudit leader, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Religious Zionist Party head, Bezalel Smotrich.

The occupation state's longest serving prime minister has formed the most extreme, ultra-nationalist coalition in the country's history which many have warned could see the collapse of democracy.

More than 100 former and retired Israeli diplomats haveÂ sent a letterÂ to Netanyahu, warning him that his government's extremist policies will harm Israel's foreign relations.

The PA urged the international community to "carry out its responsibilities and reject any dealings with a government committed to carrying out international crimes, including annexation, political persecution and racial discrimination."

It also pleaded for the international community, including the United Nations Security Council, to "ensure the protection of the Palestinian people from Israel's ongoing campaign of dispossession and displacement, colonisation and annexation, ethnic cleansing and persecution."

Meanwhile, a Jerusalem police spokesman said about 2,000 demonstrators gathered outside the Knesset yesterday to protest against Netanyahu's government.

