Turkish, French foreign ministers discuss terrorist propaganda against Ankara

Authorities from Turkiye and France discussed recent violent events that have taken place in Paris since last week, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

In a phone call with his French counterpart, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu underlined that France had now seen the "true face" of terrorist organisations following violent protests by supporters of the PKK terror group in Paris that left dozens injured.

Cavusoglu told Catherine Colonna that "black propaganda" against Ankara since the violence erupted was "unacceptable" and urged Paris not to allow its spread.

He further emphasised that it was "unacceptable" for French politicians to make appearances in photos with the ringleader and banners of the terrorist group displayed behind them.

Last Friday, supporters of the PKK terror group amassed the site of a deadly shooting in the French capital, perpetrating acts of violence and clashing with security in protests that ensued over the next two days and left 31 police officers injured, along with one protester.

Authorities placed 11 people in custody.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkiye, the EU, and US, and is responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Though officially recognised as a terror group, last week's violence highlighted how the PKK openly maintains a dangerous foothold in Europe.

