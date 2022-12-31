Oman: Arabs hail mufti's anti-normalisation stance

The Grand Mufti of Oman Sheikh Ahmed Bin Hamad Al-Khalili declared on Friday his absolute support for the stance of his country's parliament on tightening the boycott of the Israeli occupation.

"We forcefully support the proposal of the respected Shura Council of Oman, which is the absolute boycott of the Zionist entity in relation to trade and other issues, for its continued aggression on the oppressed Palestinian people and disregard of their rights," he affirmed.

READ: Oman FM welcomes vote to further criminalise Israel ties

The sheikh added: "This stems from the mandatory fraternity among Muslims as per the honoured Hadith: 'A Muslim is a brother of another Muslim; he neither wrongs him nor does hand him over to one who does him wrong.'"

Arabs hailed Al-Khalili and thanked him widely on social media, stressing that his stance is important and: "A very good step with political and economic dimensions."

The Omani Shura council has tightened its boycott of Israel, while Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi confirmed last year that Oman will not normalise ties with Israel before the two-state solution for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is implemented.

READ: Israel silent after Oman votes to expand boycott of occupation state