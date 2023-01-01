At least 33 terror suspects arrested in southeastern Turkiye

At least 33 PKK/KCK and Daesh/ISIS terror suspects were arrested in southeastern Turkiye's Hatay province, local authorities said on Sunday, Anadolu reports.

According to the provincial governor's office, local police carried out an anti-terror operation across the city to nab the suspects whose were earlier identified.

During the operation, police arrested 16 PKK/KCK and 17 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects, it added.

Police also seized two blank pistols, shotguns, some drug pills, and organizational documents during the raids.

READ: Ties with China strained after it refused to allow Turkish ambassador to visit Uyghur region

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

In 2013, Turkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terror group.

Turkiye has since been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists several times, with 315 people killed and hundreds injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

READ: Turkiye agrees to withdraw military from northern Syria, following tripartite reconciliation talks