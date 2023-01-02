Ex-Ennahda official: Saied's account of assassination plot lacks credibility 

A former official of Ennahda Movement, Samir Dilou, expressed on Sunday his astonishment at President Kais Saied's claim of a plot to assassinate him.

Dilou said the claim about the existence of a person plotting to assassinate the president is dubious after all efforts to establish the identity of this person have failed.

In a post published on his Facebook page, Dilou wrote: "What prevents the president from making a criminal complaint, as he had done previously for less serious actions. And what prevents his minister of justice from activating the legal instruments of prosecution to serve as a warning."

Dilou, a lawyer by profession, further questioned why tolerance should be shown toward a would be assassin while journalists and bloggers are being prosecuted for their critical opinions.

He highlighted the recent case of young blogger, Youssef Bouazizi, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for warning the president of the "the end of the oppressors."

