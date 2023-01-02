Jordan's Islamists call for release of prisoners of conscience

Jordan's Islamic Action Front (IAF), the political party of the Muslim Brotherhood, called on Sunday for the release of all prisoners of conscience, including those detained for protesting against price hikes, Al Sabeel newspaper reported.

In a press release, the IAF said that all those arrested for taking part in the recent strike against the price hike of fuel were merely expressing their constitutional rights.

The IAF specifically pointed to the case of Majed al Sharari, a former mayor of Maan city, stressing that the "page of political detentions, which have caused widespread tensions, must be permanently closed."

According to the press release, the IAF called on the country's authorities to end the ongoing tensions which are a result of misguided policies and maladministration.

It stated that this could happen by "forging a national consensus based on a clear vision of reform that is able to confront the internal challenges and external threats."

