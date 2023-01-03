Arab Parliament calls for confronting Israel crimes against Palestinians

The Arab Parliament yesterday condemned the new Israeli government's plans to escalate expanding illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem and called on the United Nations and the international community to take immediate and urgent action to stop them.

Settlements, especially in and around the city of Jerusalem, aim to change the geographical and historical features of the city and Judaise it, a statement released by the Arab League's parliament said.

READ: Saudi Arabia: Ronaldo has 'Newcastle clause' in new contract

It called on the international community to abandon its silence and confront these crimes, activate the mechanisms of international law and international humanitarian law, and hold the perpetrators of these crimes accountable in order to achieve justice and fairness for the Palestinian people.

The statement stressed the need to force Israel, the occupying power, to engage in a peace process and real negotiations that lead within a specific time frame to end the occupation in accordance with international peace references, the Arab Peace Initiative and United Nations resolutions.

READ: Netanyahu's new government in Israel is 'against the state'