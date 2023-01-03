Jordan prisoners agree to be moved from Israel to Jordan

Palestinian prisoners holding Jordanian citizenship have agreed to be moved from Israeli jails to complete their sentences in Jordan, Quds Press reported yesterday.

A number of the prisoners confirmed that they signed a document to transfer them to Jordanian prisons based on an agreement signed between the Israeli and Jordanian governments.

A statement issued by the prisoners said: "We signed the legal document and we have been waiting for the Jordanian ambassador to complete the relocation procedures."

Quds Press reported that not all of the prisoners with Jordanian citizenships were offered the opportunity to sign the document, pointing out that only Abdullah Al Barghouti, Mohammad Al Rimawi, Muneer Merie, Thaer Al Louizi and Mohammad Musleh were offered the transfer.

It added that other prisoners may get similar offers in the coming days.

Last week, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry denied knowledge of such an offer.

READ: Jordanian prisoner held by Israel starts hunger strike