Egypt: Sisi directs government to upgrade Giza Zoo

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi yesterday directed the government to develop the country's oldest zoo to international standards, Egypt Today has reported. Sisi called for the renovation plans to be carried out to restore Giza Zoo's historical value.

The president's directive came during a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and other government officials. A statement by the presidential spokesman added that Sisi discussed plans to increase the zoo's green spaces in addition to establishing commercial and recreational areas.

READ: Kuwait deported 3,000 Egyptians in 2022

Last month, The National reported that an Egyptian military production company was awarded a contract to develop the zoo and the neighbouring Orman Botanical Gardens. The management of both attractions will be transferred from the Ministry of Agriculture to the Ministry of Military Production. Both the zoo and the gardens will be connected via a cable car.

The 32-hectare zoo will be closed for a year while the renovations are carried out. Once completed, it will house animals in open-range areas without cages.

President Sisi has previously likened the underdeveloped state of Giza Zoo to the country's ills. "You want to know what has become of Egypt?" he asked last October "Go to the zoo to see the extent of negligence and shortcomings."

READ: Egypt: private business sector shrinks for 25th consecutive month