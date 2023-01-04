Iran to accept more Afghan women at Tehran University

Iran plans to accept more female students from Afghanistan following the ruling Taliban's refusal to allow women and girls to study in the country.

The official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported on Tuesday that Iran has increased the university's budget fivefold for scholarships for Afghan students.

There are currently 470 Afghan students studying at the University of Tehran, about 25 per cent of whom are women. A university official said that more than half of these students have scholarships. The official added that the budget increase will enable Iran to support more Afghan students, especially women.

READ: Taliban bans female higher education in Afghanistan