Jewish settlers perform provocative dances at Al-Aqsa gates

Tensions ran high in Occupied Jerusalem on Tuesday evening after a group of Jewish settlers organised provocative dances and performed Talmudic rituals in the Old City and near Al-Aqsa Mosque, The Palestinian Information Centre reports.

Large numbers of Israel police forces were deployed in the Old City alleys to protect the settlers' march.

The Israeli forces also attacked Palestinians near Bab Hatta which led to the outbreak of fistfights. At least one young man was detained during the confrontations.

The Israeli forces also stormed the Wadi Al-Rababa neighbourhood in Silwan and detained two brothers, while a third was rounded up in Al-Ram town.

Along the same line, the Jerusalemite activist, Raeda Saeed was denied entry into the Old City for 15 days, and Al-Aqsa Mosque for 6 months.

