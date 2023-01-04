Jokes, Israeli politics and coexistence: MEMO in conversation with Noam Shuster-Eliassi

Noam is an Israeli stand-up comedian and activist from Jerusalem who performs in Arabic, English and Hebrew.

Born of an Iranian-Jewish mother and Romanian father whose parents survived the Holocaust, Noam was raised in Neve Shalom/Wahat as-Salam or the Oasis of Peace, a community in Jerusalem where Jews and Arabs live together by choice. She grew up speaking Arabic and was often mistaken for a Palestinian. Noam attended the New York Film academy to study acting, went to Brandeis on a scholarship and undertook a fellowship at the Harvard School of Divinity in Religion, Conflict and Peace Initiative.

While in the US she developed a 1-woman comedy show where she toured night clubs across America. A prolific activist, Noam was the co-founder of Interpeace. Some of her comedy pieces go viral in the Arab world including her marriage proposal on Israeli television to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman and more recently her satirisation of the Abraham accords and UAE's normalisation with Israel through a song Dubai, Dubai, which caused a storm.

Noam was also the subject of an Al Jazeera documentary.

