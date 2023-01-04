Lapid: Ben-Gvir's desecration of Al-Aqsa puts Israel in fight with half of the world

Former Israeli Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, yesterday condemned the National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque, noting that his actions put Israel in a fight with half of the world.

"In order to allow Ben-Gvir to enjoy 13 minutes on the Temple Mount [Al-Aqsa Mosque], Israel was put in a fight with half of the world," Lapid tweeted in Hebrew.

He termed Ben-Gvir's act as "irresponsible" and shows "an incredible weakness of [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu vis-à-vis his ministers."

Ben-Gvir yesterday stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of heavily armed Israeli occupation forces.

The US has joined Palestinians, Saudi, Qatar, Turkiye, Jordan and other nations in condemning Ben-Gvir's actions.

READ: Netanyahu postpones UAE visit after Ben-Gvir's desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque