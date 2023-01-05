Jewish rabbi slams Israel finance minister for cut soda tax

Israeli Ultra-Orthodox Rabbi and Sephardic halachic authority Ben-Zion Mutzafi yesterday slammed the new Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's plan to reduce the tax on sugary drinks and disposable plastic utensils.

Ultra-Orthodox parties, Shas and United Torah Judaism had demanded the tax be abolished during negotiations to form a coalition.

Taxes on disposable plastic utensils and soft drinks were put in place by the previous government of Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid in the framework of combating diabetes and obesity.

"These fools. This donkey is lowering the tax on sugary drinks. Moron. Our country is number one in diabetic amputations. Over 10% of the population," Mutzafi said, referring to Smotrich.

Mutzafi called on the public to "be careful", saying: "The individual should keep as little as possible of drinks and sweet foods in his home".

