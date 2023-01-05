Real Madrid star Luka Modric rejects offer to join Saudi Al-Nassr Club

Real Madrid star and Croatian national team captain, Luka Modric, has rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr Club, Goal website reported.

The site quoted unnamed sources as saying that Modric had also rejected offers from the US' Major League Soccer in the hope of playing with Real Madrid for another season.

According to the site, Al-Nassr, which recently concluded a major deal with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, seeks to conclude similar deals with Spanish defender Sergio Ramos as well as Modric.

The site quoted Spain's Marca newspaper as saying that Modric has already rejected lucrative offers from America and Saudi Arabia with a view to staying in the Spanish capital beyond the end of the season, pointing out that the Real Madrid star "is not in a hurry to enter into a new challenge".

Modric led the Croatian national team to third place in the World Cup, after defeating Morocco. In the 2018 World Cup, Modric won the Golden Ball.

