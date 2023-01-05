Turkiye, Somalia discuss judicial cooperation

Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag yesterday met his Somali counterpart, Hassan Moalim, in the Turkish capital Ankara to discuss mutual judicial cooperation.

During the meeting, Bozdag praised what he described as the "efforts of the Somali authorities" to end the activities of Turkish terrorist organisations on its soil.

He told reporters that the Somali authorities had handed the management of schools belonging to these groups to the Turkish government.

The Turkish minister pointed out that his country would sign new agreements with Somalia in the fields of "human rights and justice."

Moalim said he had visited prison institutions in Turkiye and received information about their system, stressing that he had spoken with Turkish officials about the "importance of historical relations, common heritage, support provided by Ankara to Mogadishu, as well as ways to develop cooperation."

