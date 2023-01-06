Ennahda calls on supporters to protest at Ministry of Justice

Tunisia's Ennahda movement yesterday called on its supporters to protest outside the Ministry of Justice headquarters in the capital today "in solidarity with former Prime Minister and Vice President of the Ennahda Movement, Ali Laarayedh, and his family, and to demand his release and halt political trials."

Laarayedh was put in pre-trial detention in September. He has been held on charges in the case of "sending Tunisians to areas of tension."

Probes into the case of "sending Tunisians to areas of tension" were initiated after a former MP Fatima Al-Masdi of the Nidaa Tounes movement submitted a complaint in December 2021 to the military judiciary, before transferring it to the anti-terrorism judiciary.

Ennahda leader Rachid Ghannouchi is among a number of officials being questioned in the case.

Tunisia: Authorities arrest Ennahda leaders on charges of money laundering