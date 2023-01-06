US repatriates stolen historic antiquity to the Palestinian Authority

The Palestinian Authority (PA), together with US officials, celebrated today at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in Bethlehem following the historic repatriation of a rare Palestinian cultural object, which was stolen by a Jewish billionaire.

George Noll, head of the US Office of Palestinian Affairs, returned the 3,000 year old "cosmetic spoon," used to pour incense, to the PA's Tourism and Antiquities Minister, Rula Maayah.

According to Maayah, the tool, carved from ivory, was stolen from the Khirbet Al-Koum area in Hebron and dates back to the Assyrian civilisation from between 700-800 BC.

A winged figure was etched into its front side, reported The New York Times.

She also confirmed that the artefact was stolen from an archaeological site near the southern West Bank city of Hebron and welcomed the US delegation saying, "This artefact is important as it acquires its real scientific and archaeological value in its authentic location.

Noll praised his office's role in returning the spoon at the ceremony, hailing the move as "an example of Palestinian cultural patrimony."

"This is a historic moment between the American and Palestinian people and a demonstration of our belief in the power of cultural exchanges in building mutual understanding, respect and partnership," he added.

According to the office of the Manhattan District Attorney, the rare object was seized during a lengthy investigation into items collected by Michael Steinhardt, a US billionaire hedge fund manager.

Michael surrendered 180 antiquities worth $70 million in 2021 after an investigation found that they had been looted and illegally smuggled from 11 countries, including Egypt, Syria and Turkiye, during wars or civil unrest using 12 criminal networks.

Ivan Arvelo, a special agent in charge of US Homeland Security Investigations in New York, said yesterday, "Antiquities trafficking is a multi-billion-dollar business with looters and smugglers turning a profit at the expense of cultural heritage. We are honoured to join our partners today in the historic repatriation of this artefact to the Palestinian Authority."

