Gladiator movie sequel to be filmed in Morocco's Ouarzazate

The sequel to the 2000 historical epic film Gladiator is to begin shooting in May with filming to take place across several locations in the city of Ouarzazate in Morocco.

According to The Sun, legendary director Ridley Scott will be returning to make a follow-up film to the blockbuster movie set in Ancient Rome, after rumours began circulating for over two decades since the original's release. Last year, Scott confirmed that the script had been written and the final draft delivered.

"Locations have been chosen in the Moroccan city of Ouarzazate, which is building a reputation as a favourite site for movie makers due to its dramatic landscapes," the report said.

The original film also included scenes filmed in Ouarzazate and the historic fortified village of Ait Benhaddou which is in the Ouarzazate province. Previous films and series have been shot in the "Gateway to the Sahara", including Lawrence of Arabia, The Mummy and Game of Thrones.

Ridley Scott is now casting for 'Gladiator 2' (via @PuckNews) pic.twitter.com/nSMwKUbrZu — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) January 3, 2023

One source was quoted as saying: "This has been building since 2018 and for a long time it looked like it may never see the light of day."

"But suddenly late last year the production team really sprung into life after settling on a new script which seemed to inspire them."

"They should be filming by May, which means there's every chance the movie will be ready some time in 2024," it added.

While the plot details for "Gladiator 2" have not yet been disclosed, it has been speculated that the movie may revolve around Roman Empress Lucilla's son Lucius Verus.

It was once rumoured that lead character Maximus Decimus Meridius played by Russell Crowe would return from the dead via a "portal." However, this idea was scrapped but it is hoped that Crowe would return to reprise his career-defining role by making an appearance in flashback scenes.

The first film was a critical and commercial success, winning five Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Actor, as well as Bafta and Golden Globe success.