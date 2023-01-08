Turkish Consulate in France hit by Molotov cocktail attack

Turkiye's Consulate General in Marseille on Friday was attacked with Molotov cocktails by unidentified people, reports Anadolu Agency.

Some six people wearing masks threw Molotov cocktails at the consulate's building, the Turkish Consul General in Marseille Arda Ulutas told Anadolu Agency.

Ulutas said French police quickly arrived at the scene after the security personnel pressed the alarm button.

French authorities launched an investigation into the attack.

"Luckily, there were no injuries, no material damage," noted Ulutas, adding that they have filed a complaint and are in contact with the Marseille police.

